Visit Jamaica Launches ‘Rediscover Jamaica’ Campaign

Jamaica Tourist Board has launched the ‘Rediscover Jamaica’ program to encourage Jamaicans to taste, see, feel and enjoy the country’s tourism product.

Renewing and upgrading the tourism process for Jamaicans, so they may safely enjoy the island with their friends and family is a priority at this time. The rush of adventure, the beauty of nature, pristine horizons, or simply the relaxation of the beach are experiences Jamaicans will enjoy on their staycation.

“Travellers from around the world come to our island for a complete vacation experience and we are lucky to call it home,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We are excited to welcome our residents with the assurance that their vacation in Jamaica will be full of unforgettable moments. This is an excellent time for Jamaicans to experience and rediscover the beauty and rhythm of home.”

Jamaica has announced revised measures for International travelers visiting the island as of July 15, as it extends phase I of reopening. All visitors will still be required to complete an online Travel Authorization. Travellers can apply for the Travel Authorizations up to five (5) days prior to arrival on the island. All visitors will still be screened upon arrival in Jamaica via thermal temperature checks, symptom observation and a brief interview with a Health Officer.

“Health and safety are paramount as we reopen our tourist industry on a phased basis,” said Director White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Risk assessment is an important part of preventing further spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that our visitors and residents stay safe. We have developed and are implementing procedures throughout the visitor journey that ensure a seamless process so they are able to enjoy what our island and its people have to offer.”

The Rediscover Jamaica campaign aims to generate interest among Jamaicans to use the tourism facilities available on the island, including accommodations, attractions, transportation and shopping.